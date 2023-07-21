US Legislators Team With NAB For Annual PSA Offerings

The National Association of Broadcasters has initiated its 2023 NAB Congressional PSA Campaign, with participation from more than 150 members of Congress and their families.

The public service announcements touch on significant subjects like preventative cancer screenings, suicide prevention, backing small businesses and veterans, as well as promoting blood donations. All PSAs are accessible to local radio stations via their NAB Extreme Reach inbox.

NAB CEO Curtis LeGeyt touted, “The NAB Congressional PSA Campaign is an opportunity for legislators and local stations to share timely and important messages with millions of viewers and listeners that can positively impact their lives, families, and communities. NAB thanks all of the members of Congress who participated in this year’s program and local broadcasters for donating airtime to share critical information with their audiences.”