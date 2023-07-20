SiriusXM, Wondery, and NPR Lead June 2023 US Podcast Ranker

Triton Digital has released its US Podcast Ranker for June 2023. The report, covering May 29 to July 2, details download and listenership trends, top podcasts, and sales network rankings.

Once more, SiriusXM Podcast Network dominated the Top Sales Networks Report for June, registering an average of 54.1 million weekly downloads and 14.6 million average weekly users. Maintaining their respective positions, Wondery secured the second spot with 34.4 million average weekly downloads and 8.6 million average weekly users, while NPR retained third place with 32.0 million average weekly downloads and 6.5 million average weekly users.

In terms of most downloaded podcasts, NPR News Now from NPR kept its first place, followed by Dateline NBC from NBCUniversal News Group advancing to second place, and Crime Junkie from audiochuck ranking third.

The top podcasts based on listenership saw Crime Junkie from audiochuck retain the lead, followed by Dateline NBC from NBCUniversal News Group, and NPR’s Up First rounding out the top three.

June 2023 also witnessed a number of new entries on the downloads list, including Wow in the World from Wondery, Critical Role from SiriusXM Podcast Network, The NoSleep Podcast from Audioboom, NBC Meet the Press from NBCUniversal News Group, and others.

Listener debuts saw the introduction of Rachel Maddow Presents: Déjà News and Dateline: Missing in America, both from NBCUniversal News Group, and Strict Scrutiny from SiriusXM Podcast Network.

The Top Sales Network Reports are ranked based on Average Weekly Downloads and Average Weekly Users, in compliance with IAB Podcast Technical Measurement Guidelines.