Edison Reveals Top Podcast Preferences for Women

At the recent She Podcasts Live! Conference, Edison Research presented the Top 10 Podcasts among US Women, with some surprising findings. According to data collated by Edison Podcast Metrics, Crime Junkie, hosted by Ashley Flowers, is the podcast most frequently accessed by American women aged 13 and above. The data reflects listening habits from Q4 2022 to Q1 2023.

Surprisingly, The Joe Rogan Experience holds the second spot in the ranking for female listeners. Concluding the top three is Morbid, a true crime/comedy podcast hosted by Alaina Urquhart and Ash Kelley. Both Crime Junkie and Morbid feature female hosts and their popularity hints at a significant interest in true crime among women. Interestingly, all three podcasts also feature in the top ten for men, ranking fifth, first, and ninth respectively.

The list also includes news podcasts like The Daily, as well as Call Her Daddy, This American Life and Stuff You Should Know, which belong to the society and culture genre.

Out of the top ten podcasts for women, four don’t make it onto the men’s list. These include Call Her Daddy, Dateline, My Favorite Murder, and Office Ladies, all featuring female hosts and primarily focusing on true crime or personality-driven content.

Women have been gradually closing the gender gap in podcast listenership, and their listening habits are becoming increasingly influential. 90% of women monthly podcast listeners tune in to at least one podcast hosted or produced by a woman. The findings did show a continued disparity on the production side, though.

Despite making up 46% of monthly podcast listeners in the States, women are still underrepresented as creators. According to Edison Podcast Metrics, only 29% of weekly podcast listeners who have produced a podcast are women.

For more information on women’s podcast listening trends, refer to the Women’s Podcast Report from Edison Research and SXM Media.