Paul McCartney To Tell 12 Song Stories in New iHeart Podcast

Paul McCartney, the iconic musician of Beatles and Wings fame, is set to dive deep into the stories behind some of his most famous songs on a new podcast, McCartney: A Life in Lyrics. Each episode will feature McCartney dissecting a single song in conversation with poet Paul Muldoon, who authored the foreword to McCartney’s book, The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present.

The podcast, done in coordination with iHeartPodcasts and Pushkin Industries, will feature legendary songs like “Eleanor Rigby,” “Let It Be,” and “Live and Let Die,” among others. The entire 12-episode first season will be available for streaming at once with a Pushkin+ membership on September 20. Otherwise, fans can tune in to the first episode on their preferred podcast platforms on the same day, with a new episode released weekly.

A second season, already slated for a February release, will focus on an additional 12 songs.

“I wanted a person who wrote songs and wanted to be someone whose life was in music,” says McCartney in a trailer for the podcast. “It was like going back to an old snapshot album, looking back on work I haven’t thought much about for quite a few years.”

“When we listened back to the tapes, we realized there was something very special happening in these conversations,” Muldoon said. “It was McCartney unfiltered.”

“Paul McCartney is one of the most groundbreaking, gifted artists of all time, and his songs have elevated and given meaning to so many moments in so many of our lives – so the chance to launch a podcast that tells the stories behind those songs … it’s a once-in-a-lifetime project,” said iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group CEO Conal Byrne.