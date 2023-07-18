World Cup Champs Give Unfiltered Commentary On RE-CAP

Women’s World Cup champions Christen Press and Tobin Heath are moving from the pitch to the studio, launching The RE-CAP Show podcast. Their insights into the 2023 Women’s World Cup will be presented through this series, beginning on July 20. The series will release episodes twice weekly during the World Cup, and can be found on RE-INC’s YouTube channel and other podcast platforms.

The RE-CAP Show is part of RE-INC, a sports media brand they established along with fellow USWNT champions Meghan Klingenberg and Megan Rapinoe. Press and Heath were central figures during the 2019 World Cup, taking legal action against the United States Soccer Federation for pay disparity in men’s and women’s soccer.

Heath commented, “The RE–CAP Show is the antithesis of your typical sports broadcast commentary. It is an unfiltered, women-led resource that will highlight the perspectives of players who have dedicated their lives to soccer and know the game best. This is the first time we haven’t competed in 15 years, so we’re fired up to support our team from the sidelines. The RE–CAP SHOW is here to give our fans what they crave – our unfiltered opinions, what really goes on at world championships, and what the biggest moments truly feel like.”

Christen Press, co-founder of RE-INC and co-host of The RE-CAP Show, added, “We have always aimed to be a purposeful brand that creates social impact. What makes RE–INC different is that we have never been shy about our ethos and putting our quest for equality in women’s soccer, and women’s sports more broadly, front and center. The RE–CAP Show will be an extension of this mission to level the playing field for all while amplifying the voices of women in sports.”