Steven Portnoy Returns To ABC News Radio

Journalist Steven Portnoy, who has more than two decades of reporting on politics and breaking news, is returning to ABC News Radio. He will join ABC News’ Washington DC political bureau as a national correspondent. The news was announced to ABC News Radio staff in a memo from ABC Audio VP Liz Alesse.

Portnoy’s journey with ABC News began in 2002 when he joined as an intern for the White House unit of World News Tonight with Peter Jennings. He later became Washington correspondent for ABC News Radio, where he provided extensive coverage of the 2008 and 2012 presidential elections and the 2011 death of Osama bin Laden.

Over his career, Portnoy has earned numerous Edward R. Murrow, National Headliner, and New York Festivals Awards as well as the Bayliss Horizon Award. He also held the position of president of the White House Correspondents’ Association from 2021 to 2022. Before his return, Portnoy served as a White House correspondent for CBS News Radio, covering the Trump and Biden administrations.