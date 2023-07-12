Pocket Cast Takes Podcasts From Pockets To Watches With App

Podcast platform Pocket Casts has launched a new app specifically designed for Android’s Wear OS. This allows users to enjoy their favorite podcasts directly from their wrist, provided they have a Wear OS-compatible watch, a Pocket Casts Plus subscription, and Bluetooth headphones.

Wear OS, a Google operating system, is designed for smartwatches like the Samsung Galaxy Watch and the Google Pixel Watch. The Pocket Casts Wear OS app aims to make podcast listening more convenient by allowing users to leave their phones behind while engaging in activities such as running or walking the dog.

With the new app, users can access any episode from their subscribed podcasts, Up Next queue, or Filters. It also provides access to uploaded cloud files. The app offers the functionality to play, download, queue or un-queue episodes, as well as archive or unarchive them. Users can also star or un-star episodes, or mark them as played or unplayed. Adjusting Playback Effects, such as changing the playback speed, trimming excess silence, and boosting volume for louder voices, is also possible.

Pocket Casts stated in the announcement: “With the Pocket Casts Wear OS app, we’ve made listening to podcasts more convenient than ever. You can now leave your phone behind while you’re going for a run or walking the dog, and still enjoy a seamless Pocket Casts experience!”