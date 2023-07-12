ABC Audio Signs Exclusive Representation Deal With Compass

ABC Audio has chosen Compass Media Networks as its exclusive representative for commercial radio inventory and sponsorships. The partnership will impact over 1,500 radio affiliates and digital distributors and reach an audience of over 110 million monthly listeners.

ABC Audio’s portfolio includes ABC News Radio, the nation’s largest commercial radio news network. ABC News Radio offers hourly news updates, breaking news coverage, special events coverage, as well as short and long-form features. ABC also offers several syndicated programs, including The Deja Vu Show.

The partnership with Compass enables national advertising sponsors to purchase commercial inventory across all 1,500+ ABC Audio affiliated stations or through various national audio networks, tailoring to demographics and daypart. With FM music stations comprising over 65% of ABC Audio’s affiliate base, the majority of the commercial inventory broadcasts during primetime dayparts.

ABC Audio Vice President Liz Alesse commented on the partnership, stating, “We are thrilled to usher in a new phase of growth for ABC Audio with the announcement of our strategic partnership with Compass Media Networks. ABC News Radio remains steadfast in its mission to provide our news affiliates incisive, up-to-the-minute headlines, and we’re equally committed to creating top-tier entertainment content. By maintaining our high standards in these areas, we do more than just serve our stations ― we also create exceptional opportunities for our advertisers.”

The sentiment was shared by Compass Media Networks CEO Peter Kosann, who added, “Christmas has come early for us and our national sponsors. ABC Audio represents some of the most iconic brands and media assets in the world, and we will move mountains to be a wonderful ambassador and advocate for our new partner.”