GUILT Season 3 Investigates Swedish Backpacker Murder Mystery

True-crime podcast GUILT is delving into new developments in a historical double-homicide case from New Zealand for its third season. This season focuses on the 1989 murder of two Swedish backpackers and the subsequent conviction of David Tamihere, who is now attempting to secure a pardon on the grounds of miscarriage of justice.

Throughout GUILT, lawyer and actor Ryan Wolf uses in-depth research and interviews with witnesses to explore some of New Zealand’s most enduring unsolved cases. The new season investigates the infamous Coromandel Peninsula case, which has remained a mystery for over three decades.

Wolf’s investigation could potentially shed new light on the case, thanks to a never-before-heard witness. The podcast is hosted, distributed, and monetized by Acast as part of the Acast Creator Network. New episodes of GUILT will be released every Monday.

Ryan Wolf commented on the upcoming season, saying, “When I started my podcast journey 18 months ago, I had no idea it would change my life in the way it has. Now onto my third investigation and with over a million downloads it’s blown me away how much the podcast has grown. Season Three is set to be the most challenging and rewarding yet. We’re going to be introducing brand new never before heard witnesses that we believe may finally shine a light on this 30-year-old mystery.”

Acast Senior Development Manager for Australia & New Zealand Ryan Lamont expressed, “At Acast we strongly believe in the power of a world connected through storytelling, and GUILT is a great example of that. This new season has the potential to make a genuine impact in this case, and it’s great to see homegrown Kiwi investigative journalism having such a huge impact both domestically and overseas.”