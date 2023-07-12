Marty Bannister Warming Up For Ohio Sports Show In Dayton

Ohio sports broadcasting veteran Marty Bannister is bringing a new local show to iHeartMedia Dayton’s WONE-AM. The weekday afternoon show launches next week on the Fox Sports affiliate, where Bannister intends to focus heavily on local sports, including high school, Wright State University, as well as the Reds, the Bengals, and Dayton Dragons Minor League Baseball.

Originally from Columbus, Banister has extensive sports radio broadcasting experience, stretching back to the early 1980s. Some of his notable past roles include being the voice of Wittenberg athletics for 13 years at WIZE starting in 1992 and serving as the lead play-by-play announcer for multiple Wright State teams.

Bannister also spent over a decade working for the Ohio State Athletics radio network, serving as a sideline reporter during Buckeye football games, and the voice of Ohio State women’s basketball and baseball, for which he will continue to provide play-by-play.

Bannister told the Dayton Daily News, “I think a lot of times people just get swamped with national coverage. You can only take so much of people yelling at each other for two hours, and that’s just not me. I’m a fan just like everybody else. I want conversation. I love to sit around and just talk sports. We’re not going to dive into politics. I am a big pop topic guy so I’ll be doing a lot of that stuff as well, too, but it’s going to be loose. It’s going to be fun, and we’re going to have fun with it.”