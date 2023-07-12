Waterloo Flips From Lucy To Latino In Austin

Arriving on Austin, Texas airwaves at 9:33a on Wednesday, Waterloo Media has flipped its Hot AC Lucy 93.3 to LATINO 93.3 (KGSR). KGSR is the city’s sole contemporary Spanish-language station. Waterloo has experimented with similar contemporary Hispanic-targeted formats twice before on its HD alternates.

LATINO 93.3’s playlist will include a mix of Bachata, Reggaeton, and Tropical music from artists like Bad Bunny, Karol G, and Maluma. The station is poised to cater to Austin’s lively, trendy, and outgoing bilingual community.

KGSR Program Director Jose “El Pato” Zapatero told Radio Ink, “It is an honor for me to serve our Latino community here in Austin Texas, with a format that has been missing in our community for a while. We are grateful for the opportunity to bring a Spanish Contemporary music station to a growing Latino community.”