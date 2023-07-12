NY’s Nonprofit Theatre Issues Take Center Stage In ‘What’s Off?’

The Alliance of Resident Theatres/New York (A.R.T./NY) wants to help the nonprofit theatre industry address and solve key issues via inventive means with its new podcast, What’s Off? A.R.T./New York Programs Coordinator Ashley J. Hicks and Programs Manager Nicky Maggio will host the show. The first five episodes will be accessible for streaming on July 18.

The inaugural episode of What’s Off? takes listeners on a journey back to A.R.T./NY’s roots, tracing its path from the Off-Off Broadway Alliance (OOBA) to its current form, born in response to a lack of funding for small nonprofit theatres. The first season promises enlightening dialogues with innovators such as ASL interpreter Lynnette Taylor and cultural coordinator Tavia Rivée Jefferson.