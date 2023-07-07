SiriusXM Goes To The Plate For MLB All-Star Week

SiriusXM has announced its full schedule of audio coverage for the 2023 MLB All-Star Week. Listeners will have access to live broadcasts and special programming from Seattle of the All-Star Game, the All-Star Futures Game, the Home Run Derby, and the MLB Draft.

The coverage begins with the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game on Saturday, July 8, featuring the best minor league prospects from American League and National League clubs. The MLB Network Radio channel will provide pre-game coverage and interviews with players.

On July 9, SiriusXM’s MLB Network Radio channel will offer live coverage of the first round of the MLB Draft, with former GMs providing analysis alongside live selections from every team. The T-Mobile Home Run Derby on July 10 will be covered by on-site programming from T-Mobile Park, including pre-game interviews with All-Stars. The MLB Network Radio channel will air ESPN Radio’s broadcast of the Home Run Derby.

On July 11, the MLB Network Radio channel’s coverage from Seattle will begin with SiriusXM’s All-Star Pregame Show, featuring interviews with Commissioner Rob Manfred and coaches and players. ESPN Radio’s play-by-play broadcast of the MLB All-Star Game Presented by Mastercard will follow.

In addition to the live coverage, SiriusXM’s Baseball Bar-B-Cast and Black Diamonds podcasts will record episodes from Seattle during All-Star Week. In a special partnership, T-Mobile customers in attendance at events can unlock a free 6-month SiriusXM Streaming Platinum offer by checking in through the MLB Ballpark App.