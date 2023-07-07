Caron Carried Onto ‘In The Zone’ At iHeart Orlando

Tyler Caron has joined iHeartMedia’s 96.9 The Game (WYGM) in Orlando as the co-host and producer of In The Zone. The PM drive show is hosted by Brandon Kravitz. The duo debuted on Wednesday. Caron, a 2022 graduate of the University of Central Florida, has previously worked with Kravitz on broadcasts of Orlando Magic games, with Kravitz as the studio host and Caron as the producer.

Caron tweeted, “Officially Official!! Very excited to announce that I have accepted the position of co-host and producer of In The Zone with Brandon Kravitz. A true dream come true, and I get to stay in City Beautiful.”

Kravitz also tweeted, “Thrilled to announce my new co-host and producer on In The Zone, the very talented and promising Tyler Caron. I had a chance to work with Tyler all throughout the previous Magic season, he’s a great dude and I look forward to creating more daily content with this guy!”