Is It Audio Or Radio? We Asked The 40 Most Powerful

Radio Ink’s largest, most anticipated issue of the year will be released on July 17th. Known as the “Top 40 issue,” it contains 2023’s list of the 40 Most Powerful People in Radio.

Every year we ask our honorees for their perspectives on the state of our industry. Their answers are always worth reading. One of this year’s questions was:

“Do you think the radio industry has put too much focus on “audio” at the expense of showcasing the benefits of “radio” from content and distribution perspectives?”

Below are some excerpts from the answers we received:

“AM/FM content can be found on virtually all audio platforms, which is why radio is at the center, powering the audio landscape. With platforms like podcasting bringing more attention to the space, it’s a tremendous opportunity to drive more advertisers and revenue. The more marketers talk about audio, the better for radio. At the end of the day, AM/FM radio is the only audio platform that can deliver the scale and usage advertisers need to deliver messaging.”

“Most in our industry proudly showcase why ‘radio’ is such a vital medium. There’s a school of thought that by reclassifying our industry as ‘audio,’ we may attract more advertisers. While some of our distribution channels benefit from that view, we need to differentiate the radio industry from the other audio platforms. We can do a better job of uniting as an industry to tell this story.”

“At its core, radio is the ‘heart and soul’ of the communities it serves: localism, community stewardship, entertainment, and personal companionship. While it may be audio, radio serves as a lifeline to people when they need it in whatever platform it is distributed—whether in the car, on your phone, or via streaming. It’s about truly connecting with your listeners, advertisers, and the communities you serve.”

