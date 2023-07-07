NAB Adds A.I. Summit As Precursor To NYC Show

NAB Show and Future Media Conferences (FMC) have teamed up with Dell Technologies to announce the AI Creative Summit, a series of training events aimed at showcasing how artificial intelligence tools can enhance and streamline creative workflows. This initiative recognizes AI as a transformative force that can revolutionize the creative industry, sparking creativity and boosting efficiency.

The inaugural event, in conjunction with NAB Show New York, will take place virtually on September 14 and 15, featuring leading trainers and experts in the field. An in-person two-day immersive experience is planned for October.

The conference will consist of three distinct tracks focused on audio and video production as well as the business and future of AI. Aside from technical insights, the AI Creative Summit will also facilitate discussions on the ethical and business implications of AI in content creation and society.

Registration for the virtual event is now open, and registration for the in-person event will open soon through FMC and NAB Show New York. Attendees can expect not only valuable learning experiences but also opportunities to contribute to the evolution of the creative industry.

“With AI continuing to revolutionize workflows, it is clear there is a need for a focused program to help creators sort out what is really happening,” said NAB Global Connections and Events EVP Chris Brown. “This summit offers a unique opportunity to explore the cutting-edge applications of AI in video, photo, sound and design, empowering attendees to unleash their creative potential.”

“In a rapidly advancing technological world, it’s no longer a question of ‘if’ AI will be a part of our creative processes, but ‘how.’ This conference will provide professionals with the tools and understanding they need to harness AI’s full potential,” said FMC President and Co-Founder Ben Kozuch.