Have You Nominated Your Digital Sales Manager?

The Radio Wayne Awards are back, and this year, it’s time to shine the spotlight on your outstanding Digital Sales Manager. If your station has someone who has been instrumental in driving digital success, now is the time to nominate them before the window closes on Monday.

Here are three reasons why you should take a moment to nominate them:

Acknowledge their expertise: Digital sales in the radio industry requires a unique set of skills and knowledge. By nominating your Digital Sales Manager, you acknowledge their expertise in navigating the digital landscape, implementing successful digital advertising campaigns, and creating revenue growth for your station. Showcase your team’s success: A nomination for the Radio Wayne Awards is not just about recognizing an individual; it’s an opportunity to showcase your entire team’s success. By highlighting your Digital Sales Manager’s achievements, you demonstrate the collective effort of your station’s digital sales team and the impact they have made. Attract and retain top talent: Greatness attracts greatness! When your organization is known for recognizing and celebrating its employees’ achievements, it becomes an attractive place for top talent. Nominating your Digital Sales Manager for the Radio Wayne Awards showcases your commitment to fostering a supportive and rewarding work environment.

It’s not too late to nominate your Digital Sales Specialist or Manager for a 2023 Radio Wayne, alongside these other categories:

Streetfighter of the Year

Interactive/Integrated/Digital Sales Specialist or Sales Manager of the Year

Stu Olds National Sales Manager of the Year

DOS/Sales Manager Nielsen Markets 1-20 of the Year

DOS/Sales Manager Nielsen Markets 21+ of the Year

Market/General Manager of the Year

Make your nominations HERE by July 10.

The 2023 Radio Wayne Awards will be presented live and in-person at the Radio Masters Sales Summit, on September 13 and 14, in Cincinnati, OH at the Cincinnati Airport Marriott.