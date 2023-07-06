Christian Broadcaster Makes Unusual 5-Signal Deal

In a very interesting deal, Texas-based nonprofit Christian radio network Radio By Grace and Worship 24/7 Network have entered into a Letter of Intent for RBG to donate five radio signals to Worship 24/7. The signals include WJEP in Cusseta, GA, and translators in Le Mars, IA, Sioux City IA, Ottumwa, IA, and Burley, ID.

In return, Worship 24/7 President David Harms will support Radio By Grace in their fundraising efforts as a strategist. The donation is subject to FCC approval and is expected to close by the end of summer.

Radio By Grace is a nonprofit Christian radio network based in Amarillo, Texas, with 79 signals operating in 21 states. They focus on teaching the Bible verse by verse and feature renowned Bible teachers. Worship 24/7 currently broadcasts its all-worship format on various FM stations and online platforms. Their mission is to ignite a passion for God through worship.

Radio by Grace Director Doug Gehm said, “We are excited to be able to contribute to the structural development of Worship 24/7 and to partner with David at a strategic level for Radio By Grace. Over a year ago a partnership with Radio By Grace brought Worship 24/7 to Amarillo, and this agreement further deepens the relationship and allows for future growth in using WJEP as the ‘feeder’ signal to any other translator expansion in the future.”