Ortiz Lifted To Freakshow Mornings In Tampa Bay

As Tampa Bay radio host Davy Rolando departs Wild 94.1 (WLLD), Rich Ortiz has been welcomed as his replacement on Orlando and The Freakshow. Ortiz, who grew up in the Bronx, moved to Tampa Bay at 18 to attend The University of Tampa and ended up working at WLLD.

“I am ecstatic to join Orlando and the Freakshow! I started at WiLD 9 years ago and I’ve considered myself very fortunate to work in promotions and learn the business side of radio. I’ve been lucky enough to get promoted and added to a legendary morning show. It’s been nothing short of a dream come true,” said Ortiz.