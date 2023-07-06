Soundcheck Comes Back Home To Bay Area Radio

An iconic Bay Area alternative rock radio show is returning with the recent relaunch of Live 105 (KITS). Audacy San Francisco announced the return of Soundcheck, with original host Aaron Axelsen back on Sunday nights starting July 9.

For more than two decades, Soundcheck was a major source for new music discovery in the Bay Area for UK imports, indie rock, emerging artists, unsigned and independent musicians, and a significant amount of local talent.

Axelsen, who recently returned to Audacy concurrent with the relaunch of Live 105, brings his extensive experience at Live 105 back to the show. He previously served as the station’s Music Director and afternoon drive host from 1998 to 2020, where he hosted Soundcheck and EDM show Subsonic.

“Over the years, Soundcheck has been instrumental in launching the careers of numerous notable artists who have achieved international acclaim,” said Audacy San Francisco and Sacramento RVP and Market Manager Stacey Kauffman. “With Aaron Axelsen back at the helm, Sunday nights will once again become a beacon for music enthusiasts, a place to discover the sounds that will shape the future.”

“I’m thrilled for the opportunity to bring back Soundcheck and to once again provide an important audio platform and voice for the incredible Bay Area music scene,” said Axelsen. “I’m excited to work with John Allers, Stacey Kauffman, Michael Martin, Jayn, Kevin Weatherly, Miles Anzaldo and the entire Audacy alternative team, and to resume championing new music and emerging artists to a large and passionate Northern California audience.”