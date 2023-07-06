Taylor Swift Promotion Builds Record Crowd In Lincoln

While Taylor Swift has been selling out stadiums across the United States on her Eras Tour, NRG Media Lincoln and Broadcast House Media managed to fill up a stadium for Taylor that she wasn’t even in.

B107.3 (KBBK), Froggy 98 (KFGE), and RED 94.5 (KBBK-HD2) partnered with the Lincoln Saltdogs baseball team for a Taylor Swift-themed night on June 30th. The team was temporarily transformed into the Swiftdogs, while their opponents, the Sioux City Explorers, became the X’s. The event attracted a Saltdogs franchise-record attendance of 8,298. The Swiftdogs’ player-worn jerseys were auctioned off for charity, raising $4,480.

“Beyond our ‘wildest dreams,’ we definitely hit it out of the park with this Swiftdogs night,” remarked NRG Media Lincoln Promotions Director Maria Hansen. “Very rarely do three of our stations get the chance to rally around one specific artist with this level of excitement. Then once you add in local businesses, charity, and a sports team with a passionate fan base of their own, this truly turned into a grand slam event for our community.”

“What a great night for Lincoln families to enjoy the magical environment at Haymarket Park with the Lincoln Swiftdogs,” commented Lincoln Saltdogs President Charlie Meyer. “The partnership with NRG Media radio stations created a fun and different environment for many new fans to be a part of a baseball game that produced a record crowd for a regular season game at Haymarket Park.”