BFoA and Angela Yee Hosting NYC Networking Mixer

The Broadcasters Foundation of America is launching a series of networking Media Mixers to provide opportunities for up-and-coming professionals in broadcasting to connect with their peers, industry talent, managers, and executives. The first event is scheduled for July 20 at the iHeartMedia studios in New York City.

The two-hour event is free, but registration is required due to limited space. Interested individuals can register on the Broadcasters Foundation’s website. Hosted by radio air personality Angela Yee, the Media Mixer aims to increase awareness of the Broadcasters Foundation’s charitable mission.

Broadcasters Foundation President Tim McCarthy said, “We’re very excited about this new initiative. It’s imperative that we reach the next generation of broadcast industry leaders with our message of help and hope, while giving them an opportunity to network with higher level professionals who they may not otherwise have an opportunity to meet.”