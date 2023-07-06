Gilliland Back At Skyview After Clawson’s Passing

John Gilliland is returning to Skyview Networks’ news division as the Managing Editor for Arizona News Radio and California Headline News, as well as the afternoon anchor for California Headline News. John is stepping into the role of the late Steve Clawson.

John has almost 13 years of previous experience in this role. After his tenure at Skyview, John spent five years working for the Arizona state government in the lottery division. Throughout his career in journalism, he has extensively covered breaking news and politics.