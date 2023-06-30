Bachelorette’s Hannah Brown Seeks ‘Better Tomorrow’

TV personality Hannah Brown, known for her time on The Bachelorette and Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, is exploring life’s big questions and personal growth in a new SiriusXM podcast. Better Tomorrow with Hannah Brown is set to premiere on July 19.

Each week, Hannah will delve into topics such as confidence, relationships, faith, and self-care, inviting special guests, including experts, celebrities, and entrepreneurs, to provide insights and advice. Produced by Lagos Creative in collaboration with SiriusXM’s Stitcher Studios, the show will release new episodes weekly. SXM Media will handle exclusive global ad sales rights for Better Tomorrow with Hannah Brown.

“Many people have experienced with me the most vulnerable and life-altering (for better or worse) moments of my life,” said Hannah Brown. “Because my audience is, in a way, an extension of my inner circle, I have had the unique opportunity to have millions encourage me and keep me accountable as I try to figure out life. One of my favorite things to do is have an intimate and unfiltered talk with my besties, and that’s what this podcast will be. I am a work in progress, ever-growing, changing, and evolving. With Better Tomorrow, I’ll bring you along for the journey as we discover the goodness of tomorrow, by sifting through the messes (and milestones) of today.”