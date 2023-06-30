16 Attorneys General Confront EV Makers Over AM

As we head into the second half of 2023, the campaign to save AM radio is only getting stronger. Attorneys general from 16 states have expressed their concern about the decision of several organizations to eliminate AM radios in electric cars. Their letter marks another step in the bipartisan push to protect the AM band.

In a letter addressed to the Electric Drive Transportation Association (EDTA) and the Zero Emission Transportation Association (ZETA), the Republican attorneys general highlighted the important role AM radio plays in ensuring the safety and well-being of Americans.

The states represented in the letter include Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah, Virginia, and West Virginia. They urged the associations to reconsider the decision to remove AM radios from electric vehicles.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody led the letter, and referenced the NAB’s “Depend on AM Radio” campaign that has led to tens of thousands of letters, social media messages, and emails to Congress and automakers. Moody also discussed the February letter of seven former FEMA executives saying that AM is vital to EAS messaging from coast to coast.