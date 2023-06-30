Thank You, Ed

(By Deborah Parenti) Steering away from my usual topics, today I want to share some recent developments at Radio Ink. First, a thank you to someone who has been the heart and soul of this publication for 20 years. Today is the last day at Radio Ink for our Editor-in-Chief, Ed Ryan.

Most of you have come to know Ed as a great writer with a good ear to the ground and, behind the sometimes-gruff exterior, a heart of pure gold. The many features you have read within these pages and online have demonstrated the work of someone who not only loves the industry but the people in it.

Never shy about asking tough questions — and heaven forbid if a presser left him off a distribution list — Ed also relishes sharing radio’s stories of caring. From toy drives at Christmas to disaster relief efforts, Ed has always been on the front line delivering both radio’s news and its spirit.

Ed is the type of professional everyone wants on their team. He can juggle multiple tasks and knows how to budget time — even at times cutting conversations short with me. He knows virtually everyone in the radio industry, and they know him, in a world where getting to the source can be difficult. But Ed has always persisted, and that persistence has more often than not paid off over the years. Salespeople could take a lesson from him on getting to the person who can say “yes.”

Ed has written plenty of stories on metrics and revenue projections, earnings calls, and Top 40 news, but his first passion has always been the people on the streets and in the trenches. What makes them tick. What challenges they face and how they overcame adversity or how they would deal with an objection or a major problem facing industry peers. He has always loved shining a spotlight on new talent and success stories, stories that would inspire and push the boundaries for others who might be inclined to find satisfaction in the status quo.

So we will miss him, but we share his excitement for the next adventure he and his wife, Kim, have undertaken, growing their widely popular Beach Talk Radio. Launched five years ago as a Saturday-morning podcast, the show has not only become a hit on Fort Myers Beach but attracted a national following. In the aftermath of last year’s hurricane, Ed and Kim became icons in their community, becoming so heavily invested in their endeavors there that he has found it impossible to juggle both positions. We will miss him, but we are so proud of him and wish him much-continued success.

With change, however, comes opportunity, and I am extremely pleased to announce two new additions to the Radio Ink team. Many of you have already been introduced to Cameron Coats, who took over the daily headlines and became Online Editor in March. Over his seven years in the business, which includes stints at Commonwealth Broadcasting and Townsquare, Cameron has worn a number of hats in radio. He shares his predecessor Ed’s passion, summed up in Cameron’s own words: “I’m happiest when my finger is on the pulse.”

On the magazine side, Lainie Petersen will be taking the helm of Radio Ink Magazine, effective with the August 2023 issue. She brings years of experience as a writer, editor, blog manager, and proofreader in different industries to the position in addition to having experience as a radio host and producer. And Lainie is ready to put those skills to work at Radio Ink. “Radio is the most democratic and accessible form of mass media, and I am thrilled to be able to champion this industry as the new editor of Radio Ink Magazine.”

We’re excited about the future at Radio Ink, and we can’t wait to share it with you! Have a wonderful and safe Independence Day weekend.

Deborah Parenti is Publisher of Radio Ink. Reach Deborah at [email protected]. Read her Radio Ink digital archives here or read her latest column with a digital or print subscription here.