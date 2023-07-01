Deschanel & Gallo Debut Rewatch Podcast For ‘Boneheads’

It’s been more than five years since Fox’s crime dramedy Bones concluded, but fans of the show will have a new way to enjoy the series. Emily Deschanel and Carla Gallo, two of the show’s stars, are launching a rewatch podcast called Boneheads on July 19.

Produced by Wishbone Production and executive produced by Allison Bresnick, the weekly podcast will revisit the popular Fox series “Bones,” starting with the pilot episode. Along the way, they will be joined by various cast and crew members, including executive producer Barry Josephson and author Kathy Reichs.

Deschanel told PEOPLE that she and Gallo, “Chat and can’t stop chatting all the time. We love talking with each other. It’s hard for us to even get off the phone. Hopefully [it will] feel like you’re in the room with two old friends who are just chatting, making each other laugh and talking about the show that brought them together.”