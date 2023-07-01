Dua Lipa Back ‘At Your Service’ For Season Three

Pop star Dua Lipa has premiered the third season of her podcast, Dua Lipa: At Your Service. The new season will feature conversations with internationally renowned artists, thought leaders, and cultural icons. The first episode, out now, features Amelia Dimoldenberg, known for her viral series Chicken Shop Date.

The podcast aims to explore a range of human experiences and share stories and insights from guests. Other notable guests in Season Three include BLACKPINK’s Jennie Kim, relationship expert Esther Perel, actor Penn Badgley, drag icon Sasha Velour, and Billie Eilish. The podcast serves as a companion to Dua Lipa’s Service95 newsletter and releases new episodes every Friday.

“I have had the privilege of learning from so many incredible individuals and sharing their remarkable stories over the course of the first two seasons of At Your Service,” says Lipa. “We’re taking the same approach with Season Three, while also diving deeper into specific themes tailored to each guest. I can’t wait for you all to hear my conversation with Amelia all about shooting your shot and seeing an idea through from conception to execution.”