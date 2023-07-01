Go Behind The Scenes Of Bruce Lee’s ‘Warrior’

HBO’s Max has launched an accompanying podcast for their show Warrior, which just released the first three episodes of its third season. Hosted by journalist Lisa Ling and actor Hoon Lee, The Official Warrior Podcast will release a new episode alongside each of the streaming show’s.

The podcast will feature interviews with creators, directors, and cast members, discussing various aspects of the show, including drama, romance, underground economies, criminal organizations, martial arts, and how the series incorporates historical events that impacted Chinese immigrants.

The podcast will also celebrate the life and legacy of Bruce Lee, who had a significant influence on Hollywood. Warrior is based on an original concept by Bruce Lee and is executive produced by his daughter, Shannon Lee.