Rixx Returns To East Texas For Bryan Broadcasting

Bryan Broadcasting’s Willy 103.3 (KJCS) in Lufkin/Nacogdoches, TX has hired Steve Rixx as Station Manager. Rixx comes home to the market after starting his radio career there in 1989. Bryan Broadcasting acquired the East Texas signal on May 15.

Rixx says, “I couldn’t be more excited to get back to my old stomping grounds and serve this great community. After working for several local stations, I left for Houston. I’ve made my way around the state to Huntsville, and Beaumont/Lake Charles, and now I’m coming home.

“I’ve had the opportunity to work with some of the best people in the business, and I’m bringing that knowledge back to East Texas to do great radio with KJCS Willy 103.3,” he adds. “It’ll be great to see old friends, and spend time with my family, while at the same time working in the business that I love.”