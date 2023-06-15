Audacy Spots Rebrand Opportunity In Dallas

Audacy has announced the rebranding of 98.7 KLUV in Dallas. As of Wednesday, June 14, the Classic Hits station is now 98.7 The Spot (KLUV-FM).

Audacy’s VP of Programming Vince Richards will serve as the Operations Manager for the station. JT Springer will take on the role of Assistant Brand Manager while also serving as the Brand Manager for Dallas sister station 100.3 Jack FM (KJKK). Further updates regarding the on-air staff will be announced in the coming weeks.

“We’re thrilled to unveil the next chapter of KLUV’s history in the DFW and introduce 98.7 The Spot to our audience,” said Audacy Dallas Regional President and Market Manager Brian Purdy. “The Spot will continue to serve as the home for the very best the Classic Hits format has to offer, featuring hits from over fifty years that our listeners crave.”