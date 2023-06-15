CRS Examines Gen Z’s Place In Radio

For the June installment of its CRS360 webinar series, Country Radio Seminar presents “OK Boomer: A Conversation with Gen Z.” This event, taking place on June 21, will bring together Gen Z personalities and industry veterans to explore effective ways of connecting with and appealing to the next generation of audio consumers, employees, and co-workers.

The conversation aims to bridge the generational divide and provide valuable insights for industry professionals. Gen Z personalities and programmers will join experienced veterans to share their perspectives, goals, and priorities, offering strategies to effectively engage with the incoming generations of new country consumers and promote growth and innovation within the genre.

CRS Executive Director RJ Curtis said, “This panel was first presented at CRS in March, and now becomes a next-level CRS360 conversation between Gen Z and veteran programmers who will collaborate on ways to understand better each other’s goals and priorities in and away from the workplace while simultaneously discussing how best to connect with incoming generations of new country consumers, too. It’s a diverse panel of industry pros who share a common dedication to growing our genre.”

