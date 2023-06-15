Broadcasters Foundation Adds Cohen, Lopez To Board

The Broadcasters Foundation of America has added Chad Lopez, President of Red Apple Media and 77 WABC New York, and Heather Cohen, Executive Vice President of the Weiss Agency, to its Board of Directors.

The election took place during the Foundation’s most recent meeting in New York City. Lopez brings over 25 years of experience in broadcast and digital media, overseeing the growth of WABC-AM and launching the Red Apple Audio Network. Heather Cohen, as Executive Vice President of the Weiss Agency, represents and develops broadcasting personalities’ careers and is involved in various industry organizations.

“Chad and Heather are exceptional broadcast industry leaders, and they are a terrific addition to our Board of Directors,” said Scott Herman, Chairman of the Broadcasters Foundation. “I look forward to working with them to continue our mission of helping broadcasters in dire need.”