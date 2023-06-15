2023 Medallas de Cortez Winners Honored In Miami

On Wednesday evening, Radio Ink celebrated this year’s Medallas de Cortez award winners at a ceremony during the Hispanic Radio Conference. The Medallas recognize excellence in Hispanic radio programming, sales, and management, named in honor of Raoul Cortez, who founded the first Spanish-language radio station in the United States, KCOR, in 1946.

Gloria Constanza, Partner & Chief Contact Strategist at d expósito & Partners, was honored with a special award for Distinguished Leadership in Hispanic Media.

Marketer of the Year

Claudia De Leon

La Mega Media

Columbus, OH; Cincinnati, OH; & Pittsburgh, PA

Sales Person of the Year

George Sanchez

Spanish Broadcasting System

Orlando, FL

Personality of the Year

Everardo Lopez

WLKQ-FM & WTSH-FM, Davis Broadcasting

Atlanta, GA

Program Director of the Year

Oscar Rios

TelevisaUnivision

Dallas-Ft. Worth, Austin, San Antonio, TX & Chicago, IL

DOS/Sales Manager of the Year

Jim Reilly

Spanish Broadcasting System

New York, NY

Market/General Manager of the Year

Shirley Davenport

Curtis Media Group

Greensboro-Winston-Salem-High Point, NC

Station of the Year

KBUE-FM

Estrella Media

Los Angeles, CA