2023 Medallas de Cortez Winners Honored In Miami

On Wednesday evening, Radio Ink celebrated this year’s Medallas de Cortez award winners at a ceremony during the Hispanic Radio Conference. The Medallas recognize excellence in Hispanic radio programming, sales, and management, named in honor of Raoul Cortez, who founded the first Spanish-language radio station in the United States, KCOR, in 1946.
Gloria Constanza, Partner & Chief Contact Strategist at d expósito & Partners, was honored with a special award for Distinguished Leadership in Hispanic Media.
Marketer of the Year
Claudia De Leon
La Mega Media
Columbus, OH; Cincinnati, OH; & Pittsburgh, PA
Sales Person of the Year
George Sanchez
Spanish Broadcasting System
Orlando, FL
Personality of the Year
Everardo Lopez
WLKQ-FM & WTSH-FM, Davis Broadcasting
Atlanta, GA
Program Director of the Year
Oscar Rios
TelevisaUnivision
Dallas-Ft. Worth, Austin, San Antonio, TX & Chicago, IL
DOS/Sales Manager of the Year
Jim Reilly
Spanish Broadcasting System
New York, NY
Market/General Manager of the Year
Shirley Davenport
Curtis Media Group
Greensboro-Winston-Salem-High Point, NC
Station of the Year
KBUE-FM
Estrella Media
Los Angeles, CA