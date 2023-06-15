The second panel of Hispanic Radio Conference focused on content strategies specifically tailored for Hispanic radio. Moderated by Edgar “Shoboy” Sotelo, the panel featured Jesus Salas, Chief Content Officer and EVP of Spanish Broadcasting System, and Said Garcia Solis, Content Director of KBUE in Los Angeles, representing Estrella Media.

Salas initiated the discussion by highlighting the intimate nature of radio and the power of creating companionship with listeners. He emphasized that by connecting with one person, a radio station can attract a broader audience.

Solis, drawing from his 25 years of experience at KBUE, shared how their initial target was people who love Mexican music. However, over time, their focus expanded to encompass global Hispanic music. He stressed the importance of opening up the spectrum and listening to everyone, while actively engaging with the community. Solis stated, “Good radio isn’t about being a good speaker, it’s about being a good listener.” He also emphasized the role of social media as a friend that extends reach, rather than an enemy.

Salas emphasized the need for continuous engagement, treating content production and presentation as a nonstop party. He advocated for radio stations to collect email addresses and phone numbers when listeners text in, instead of relying solely on social media platforms. By repackaging and encoding audio content, radio stations can generate revenue through pre-roll and video-roll advertisements. Salas expressed the importance of avoiding mundane commercials and encouraged radio stations to approach commercial production for audio with the same creativity as advertisements for kids.

Solis highlighted the value of product placement within interviews and segments, including his experience creating a more podcast-like format for shows such as Don Cheto Al Aire. Longer segments and in-depth conversations enable a deeper connection with listeners. He shared the example of transforming the studio into a homely, garage-like atmosphere to enhance the listener’s experience. Additionally, Solis suggested incorporating a weekly segment where individuals discuss their necessities or desires, convincing listeners why they need a particular item, service, or support, thereby fostering engagement and potentially driving sales.

Salas emphasized the curated nature of radio, particularly for new artists who are thrilled to hear their songs played on the radio. While these artists may have gained popularity through platforms like TikTok or YouTube, the curation aspect generates excitement and authenticity.

The panelists stressed the significance of prizes, giveaways, and freebies, such as food and gas, to foster listener loyalty. They suggested targeting key zip codes based on meter data and utilizing heat maps to identify areas of high listener concentration, ultimately maximizing audience engagement.

When asked about their major takeaways, Solis emphasized that content quality is paramount, regardless of the platform used. Salas underscored the importance of audio quality and the impact it has on the overall streaming experience.

Regarding talent acquisition, Salas advised finding individuals who possess a genuine passion for their work, rather than focusing solely on follower counts. Solis added that hiring talent who are excellent listeners is crucial for creating compelling content.

The panelists recommended leveraging promotions teams who are eager to participate in shows and get involved in community outreach activities. These individuals bring a hands-on approach, displaying a deep understanding of the community they serve.

The insights shared provide valuable guidance for all radio broadcasters aiming to capture and engage their audiences effectively. By prioritizing high-quality content, embracing various platforms, and fostering genuine connections with listeners, Hispanic radio stations can establish a strong presence and thrive in the evolving media landscape.