Pre-Summer Podcast Revenue Avoids A Cool Down

Good news for audio: ad rates on podcasts are still holding steady heading into summer. Podcasting platform Libsyn has announced the average podcast advertising rates for May. Measured at cost per thousand, the average rate for a 60-second ad spot in May 2023 was $23.09, remaining stable compared to the previous month but showing a YoY decrease compared to May 2022.

The highest CPM categories in April were Technology, Education, and Business, all priced at $26. On the other hand, advertisers looking for highly engaged audiences at more accessible CPM rates can target the Fiction, Music, and History categories, which averaged in the high teens in May.

Historical monthly CPM rates can be accessed on AdvertiseCast’s website for reference.

Libsyn AdvertiseCast Chief Revenue Officer Dave Hanley remarked, “Our podcast advertising rates are fueled by the dynamic interplay between the expanding listenership and the rising demand from advertisers. The diverse range of content is drawing in more brands that are recognizing the tremendous potential to forge intimate connections with listeners that are translating to a more memorable and effective ad experience.”