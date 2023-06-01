Foo Fighters Guitarist’s Podcast Teaches ‘Shifty’ Riffs

Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett is launching a podcast called Shred With Shifty that covers some of the most iconic guitar riffs of all time, with interviews from the musicians that made them famous.

The podcast will feature a lineup of guitarists from across genres, including Rivers Cuomo from Weezer, Alex Lifeson from Rush, Nile Rodgers from Chic, Brad Paisley, Mike McCready from Pearl Jam, and Richie Sambora from Bon Jovi. Shiflett will engage his guitar-playing guests in discussions about their musical history and inspirations, with music being a central focus of each conversation.

The podcast is executive produced by Double Elvis and will offer full video episodes exclusively on Volume.com, while audio versions will be available on all major podcast platforms.

Shiflett said, “Shred With Shifty was born out of the fact that I spend an awful lot of time watching people on the internet explain guitar parts almost right, so I thought, what if I could just go to the source and find out what my favorite players actually did on the solos I love? I’m about two-thirds of the way through doing the interviews for this first season and the lineup is insane, plus I’ve already got a big new bag of hot licks to learn. Working on launching this show has been a good reminder of why I picked up a guitar in the first place — because it’s really, really fun.”