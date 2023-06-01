APM Studios Presents ‘Charm Words,’ New 2023 Slate

APM Studios has announced its slate of new podcasts to be released from June to October. The studios’ goal is to provide high-quality and thought-provoking content that engages listeners and promotes self-worth, including diverse voices and perspectives.

Charm Words, a daily affirmations podcast for children of diverse backgrounds premiering this month, will be part of APM Studios’ kids and family library and available on the Smarty Pass subscription service. Tiny Huge Decisions, debuting in August, delves into the story of Mohsin and Dalia as they consider the possibility of Dalia being a gestational carrier for Mohsin and his partner. Ripple, set to premiere in October, explores the long-term impact of significant news events through multiple perspectives.

APM Studios has made efforts to diversify its programming and hosts, with all hosts hired in Fiscal Year 2023 being persons of color.

“We believe that it is important to tell stories from a variety of perspectives,” said APM Studios CCO Joanne Griffith. “Our 2023 slate of podcasts reflects our commitment to diversity and inclusion and to providing our listeners with high-quality, thought-provoking content that engages and inspires them to think more deeply about our world and how we exist in it.”