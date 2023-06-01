Iris Podcast To Celebrate LGBTQ+ Cinema In The UK

The organizers of the Iris Prize LGBTQ+ Film Festival have launched the Iris Podcast, hosted by Damian Kerlin, to celebrate Pride Month. The Iris Prize is the largest LGBTQ+ short film prize globally and offers £30,000 to the winner of a new LGBTQ+ centric film in the UK.

The podcast will feature conversations with filmmakers, discussing topics such as authentic casting, representation on screen, and the portrayal of queer youth. It aims to provide a resource for aspiring filmmakers and offer insights into the experiences of queer individuals working in the film industry. Iris Podcast guests include Iris Prize alumni, industry specialists, journalists, and creatives in LGBTQ+ filmmaking.

Kerlin said, “It was an absolute joy to host the Iris Podcast. Far too often we only hear from those in front of the camera in the film industry, that we fail to showcase the talent, but also the goings on, the trials and tribulations, behind the scenes. It was incredible to hear their stories and the fact that they are queer-centered is even better as representation, and the telling of our own stories has never been more important.”