How Radio Sellers Compete In A Multi-Platform World

Each year the Medallas de Cortez Awards honor those who embody excellence in Hispanic media, and we announce the winners at the Hispanic Radio Conference in Miami. In preparation for the awards, we ask our finalists a question and include their answers in our June issue.

Our finalists for the Salesperson of the Year award all answered this question:

“What is the biggest challenge selling Hispanic radio in a world of so many competitive platforms?”

Martha Mendoza of Bryan Broadcasting offered this insight:

“The biggest challenge is to be able to respond with actions and not just with words, to show my clients the potential their businesses can have, and to accomplish their goals. Local business is the heart and soul of our community, and my passion is to help them get to that place. Furthermore, as a Mexican-descent woman, I like to challenge myself to find all the potential of our local Hispanic businesses and make them understand my vision for them to have the greatest success.”

Many businesses launch, and flourish, because of radio salespeople who are committed to growing both their stations and their communities.

