Hearing Date For AM Radio Set On The Hill

The House Energy and Commerce Committee’s Communications and Technology Subcommittee has set a date for their hearing on the importance of AM radio in new cars. Scheduled for June 6, the hearing will discuss the role of AM radio and address concerns that it may be removed from certain vehicles, in tandem with the AM For Every Vehicle Act.

The discussion will focus on the significance of AM radio for emergency communication, reaching multicultural communities, and serving as a distribution platform for conservative talk radio. The hearing will occur at the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill.

Representative Frank Pallone said, “It’s alarming that some auto manufacturers are considering opting out of installing AM radios in new cars. AM radio plays an essential role in our communities, especially during public emergencies when other alert systems that rely on the electric grid and cellphone networks may not work.”

“I’m looking forward to the Energy and Commerce Committee holding a hearing on this important matter [in June]. Corporate penny-pinching is not a justification to undermine one of our nation’s most reliable public emergency communication networks, and requiring consumers to pay more money for a subscription service to receive AM radio is not an acceptable alternative.”