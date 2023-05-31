Audacy Minneapolis Raises Funds For Cellular Therapy

Audacy Minneapolis’ WCCO-AM recently raised over $80,000 for Be The Match, a Minneapolis-based nonprofit organization focused on saving lives through cellular therapy. The station organized a live auction on May 25, featuring items and experiences provided by WCCO, on-air talent, sponsors, and partners.

Be The Match connects thousands of patients with matching donors for bone marrow and blood stem cell transplants, as well as other cellular therapies. One of the lives saved by Be The Match is WCCO on-air host Jordana Green.

“We are so humbled and grateful for our fans’ incredible generosity, the amazing financial support from our corporate partners, and the remarkable donation of ideas and time by our personalities,” said WCCO Brand Manager Brad Lane. “What a fun day auctioning off priceless, unique experiences for a cause so close and personal to us…in honor of our friend, teammate, and bone-marrow transplant recipient Jordana Green!”

“Be The Match is so grateful for the support and partnership of WCCO in this important event that will help more patients access life-saving blood stem cell and marrow transplants,” said Be The Match Foundation Executive Director Joy King.