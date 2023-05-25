Amy Brown Taking On ‘Soul Sessions’ Podcast

Premiere Networks and Bobby Bones Show co-host and podcaster Amy Brown have announced the addition of Soul Sessions with Amanda Rieger Green to The Amy Brown Podcast Network. Soul Sessions features spiritual intuitive and psychic medium Amanda Rieger Green, who guides listeners through thought-provoking spiritual dialogues and intuitive readings to uncover their deeper meaning and purpose.

The podcast covers various topics such as intuition, numerology, astrology, mediumship, and the law of attraction, offering insights, tools, and resources to navigate life’s ups and downs. The show includes guest discussions, live readings, Q&A sessions, and more. The first episode has been released, with new episodes available every Wednesday.