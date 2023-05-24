McGhee To DC: New Director Of Sales For Radio One

Radio One Washington DC is bringing Brian McGhee onto its team as Director of Sales starting June 20. McGhee brings extensive management and sales experience from his previous roles as Market President and General Manager for Townsquare Media in Rockford, IL, and positions with Max Media and iHeartMedia. McGhee will supervise sales for Majic 102.3/92.7 (WMMJ), 93.9 WKYS, Praise 104.1 (WPRS), WOL 1450, and WYCB 1340.

“I am both honored and excited to join such a talented team at Urban One in DC. The opportunity to work with such an iconic company and incredible brands is absolutely amazing. I look forward to continuing the culture of winning that is already in place here,” said McGhee.

“Brian has a track record of taking leadership, customer service, and community service to the highest levels while working with his teams to reinvent themselves. That’s how we do things at Radio One-DC. We’re thrilled to welcome Brian as we craft historic success on the horizon,” said Senior Regional Vice President & General Manager Jeffery Wilson.