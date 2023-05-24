Canzano Continues With Alpha Media Portland

Alpha Media Portland’s KXTG 750 AM The Game announced the extension of its longtime partnership with John Canzano. Canzano has hosted The Bald Faced Truth on The Game since its launch in 2007. The show is also syndicated in Eugene and Klamath Falls, OR.

Market Manager Lisa Decker added, “We are thrilled to announce our continued partnership with The Bald Faced Truth hosted by John Canzano on 750 The Game. John Conzano is key to 750 The Game’s success and longevity in Portland. He provides timely and in-depth content to our listeners with unparalleled access to key players, managers, and sports directors.”

Canzano said, “I’m thrilled with the momentum we have and love our team. We get the best guests and the in-depth reporting and commentary sets the show apart, but more than anything, it’s three hours of fun. I love that the show serves as an escape for listeners.”