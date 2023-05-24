StoryCorps and Colorado Public Radio Team On Tour

StoryCorps, a national nonprofit organization focused on recording and preserving diverse stories, is partnering with Colorado Public Radio for a stop on its Mobile Tour. The organization will be in Colorado Springs from June 1-28, offering in-person and virtual recording options. StoryCorps’ collaboration with Colorado Public Radio and KRCC provides opportunities for local interviews to be aired on NPR and other station platforms.

“StoryCorps tells an authentic American story—that we are a people defined by small acts of courage, kindness, and heroism. Each interview reminds people that their lives matter and will not be forgotten,” said Isay. “During this pandemic, the value of preserving these stories, and of strengthening connections between people who may feel physically isolated, is more important than ever.”