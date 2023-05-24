Fulton Moves From SVPS To iHeart Market President

Blake Fulton has been appointed as the Market President for iHeartMedia North Alabama. Fulton will oversee all Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, and Huntsville market operations in his new role, including WDXB, WERC, WMJJ, WQEN, WREC-AM, WDRM, WQRV, WTAK, WBHP-AM, WRTR, WTXT, WZBQ, and WACT-AM.

Prior to this position, Fulton was a Regional SVPS within iHeart. He has also been with Gabriel Media. He will now report to iHeart Midsouth Area President Ronnie Bloodworth.

Fulton said, “The plan and vision the leadership team at iHeartMedia shared with me, along with the wildly talented teams in Birmingham, Huntsville, and Tuscaloosa, has me beyond excited about the days ahead. I can’t wait to collaborate, both internally and externally, to develop market-leading content and drive results for the thriving business communities in these three amazing markets.”

“Blake will bring his energy and leadership skills to our teams and help serve our clients, listeners, and communities to be the best in the industry. I’m excited for the future,” said Bloodworth.