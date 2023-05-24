2024 Political Revenue Is Coming: Are You Ready?

Traditional Hispanic radio stations play a huge role in keeping their communities engaged and informed. The upcoming political season brings new opportunities to Hispanic broadcasters and media professionals: Will you be ready for them?

Our 2023 Hispanic Radio Conference can help you capture dollars and listeners with our Political and Social Issues in Hispanic Radio event. An all-star panel led by Beasley Media Group’s Nio Fernandez will:

Present positive, successful examples of social and political coverage by Hispanic radio stations.

Discuss the challenges and benefits of covering politics and social issues.

“Show you the money” you can make through election coverage, particularly local races.

This panel represents a range of perspectives and experiences, making this conversation a can’t-miss event!

Meet The Panelists

Moderator: Nio Fernandez, Director of Latin Formats, Beasley Media Group

Nio Fernandez began his radio career in 1996 at WRMD and WMGG in Tampa, where he eventually became the Spanish play-by-play commentator for the Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Fernandez has been recognized for his excellence in broadcasting by the City of Tampa and the National Latin-American Institute of Journalism and was awarded the Medallas de Cortez award for Program Director of the Year in 2020.

Joe Ferrero, Program Director/On-Air Personality, Davis Broadcasting/Atlanta

Famous for his prank calls to political figures, Joe Ferrero has worked with major networks such as Spanish Broadcasting Systems, Univision Radio, iHeartMedia, Entravision, and Heftel Broadcasting. His accomplishments have been recognized by multiple outlets, including Newsweek, The New York Times, The Miami Herald, and Billboard Magazine.

Ivan Garcia-Hidalgo, Founder/CEO, Americano Media

Ivan Garcia-Hidalgo is the founder and CEO of Americano Media, a first-of-its-kind Spanish-language media outlet, and President of the Hispanic Freedom Coalition, a nonprofit organization focused on educating and empowering Hispanics throughout the Western Hemisphere.

Nicole Ovadia, VP/Forecasting & Analysis, BIA Advisory Services

Nicole Ovadia began her career as the Editor of Inside Radio and, after a stint in finance, eventually spent 14 years at Emmis Communications at the corporate level in the Strategy Group and at the local level in New York, where she served as Vice President of Customer Success. From there, she worked with the New York State Broadcasters Association advocating for New York City radio.

Nomar Vizcarrondo, Communications and Media, Township of West New York, NJ

Nomar Vizcarrando began his radio career in his hometown of Caguas, Puerto Rico, and eventually moved to NYC, where he continued his career at Spanish Broadcasting System, Mega Broadcasting, and HBC (which eventually became TelevisaUnivisión). He served as Communications Specialist for Congressman Albio Sires from 2019 to 2023 and currently works for the Township of West New York, New Jersey, dealing with communications and media issues.

The Political and Social Issues in Hispanic Radio panel is on June 15, from 1:30-2:10p at the Hispanic Radio Conference in Miami. Early bird registration and a limited room block at the Intercontinental Doral are open now! For information on 2023’s sessions and speakers, visit our agenda here.