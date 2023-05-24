iHeart Unites All Stations In Access Day Promotion

To say thank you to their hundreds of millions of radio listeners, iHeartMedia is throwing its first-ever Access Day on June 1. The 24-hour broadcast radio takeover event is all about giving fans access to music, artists, one-of-a-kind experiences, and deals.

The complete list of prizes 700+ prizes won’t be announced until June 1, but Access Day will feature everything from concert tickets to meet and greets with artists and iHeart talent. Confirmed celebrity opportunities involve Beck & Phoenix, Dierks Bentley, Charlie Puth, Bobby Bones, Colin Cowherd, and Angela Yee. iHeart will offer VIP trips and front-row access to festivals and shows like the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival, and discounts from various participating brands.

“Access Day is more than a celebration of radio, it’s a showcase of how iHeartMedia – the ultimate access company – can break down the walls between creators, fans, and brands in a way no one else can,” said iHeartMedia Multiplatform Group CEO Greg Ashlock. “We give consumers unmatched access to the most amazing content, experiences, and talent, and this Access Day we’re going all-in across 860 live broadcast stations in 160 markets across America.”