Gracies Announce Presenters & Lifetime Achievement Winner

The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation has announced more details about the upcoming 48th Anniversary Gracie Awards. The event will take place on May 23, honoring exceptional programming created by, for, and about women in broadcast media, including radio.

The evening will feature a special performance by Sofia Carson and Diane Warren, with presenters including Maria Shriver, Jodi Balfour, Camilla Luddington, and Rachel Lindsay. The Gracies will be honoring Marlo Thomas with the Lifetime Achievement Award for her significant contributions to the industry and the AWMF’s educational programs, charitable activities, public service initiatives, and scholarships benefiting women in media.

Marlo Thomas is renowned for her iconic role as Ann Marie in That Girl, which broke stereotypes and opened doors for women in television. Her philanthropic and activist work with the Ms. Foundation for Women and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital has also had a profound impact.